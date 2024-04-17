Detective Sergeant Sibusiso Nonjezi, stationed in Nyanga, was driving a state vehicle in Harare when he was shot and robbed of his service pistol. Police say the hijacked white VW Polo was later recovered.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms: “Provincial Detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and hijacking following an incident on Monday at about midnight in Ntlanzi Street, Kuyasa, Harare, where the 35-year-old sergeant was robbed of his duty pistol and hijacked of the VW Polo state vehicle that he was driving at the time.

Investigations: Police spokesperson FC van Wyk. Picture supplied

“The suspect shot and injured the police official in the right shoulder and face. The member was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

“The incident was reported to Harare SAPS at about 03:00. The vehicle was recovered at 60 Block Kuyasa and handed in for processing. The motive behind this shooting incident forms part of the police investigation. No arrests as yet, investigation continues.”