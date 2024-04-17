An extortion related incident left two men and a security guard wounded during a Milnerton shooting. According to a witness who asked not to be named, two men were inside a shop allegedly robbing it.

But the protectors (those who extort shop owners ‘protection fee’) arrived and started shooting at the duo. “The altercation ended with the two men with bullets lodged in the chest and leg. “After the shooting the protectors ran away from the scene. When they had left, it was discovered that a security officer was shot.

“The two alleged robbers fled the shop and went to Racecourse Road direction and ended up on Long claw Road where they were caught by a security company. The emergency services were called to the scene and the wounded were taken to the hospital.” Help: Medics assist man. Pictures by Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said they are investigating two counts of murder. “Milnerton police are investigating a double attempted murder case, following an incident on Monday at 6pm in Joe Slovo Skrobeni, where two adult males were shot and injured.

“According to reports members attended a shooting incident at a medical facility in Du Noon, on arrival they found both victims, who were transported with private transport to the facility. The motive behind this shooting incident forms part of the police investigation. There are no arrests as yet, the investigation continues.” This is a second shooting in just three weeks in the area. According to the Montague Gardens-Marconi Beam Improvement District (MMID) on 28 March at approximately 5:30pm, a drive-by shooting occurred at the intersection of Koeberg and Racecourse roads. Three suspects emerged from a white Ford Bantam bakkie and discharged a firearm at two individuals in a black VW Polo.

One of the victims sustained a fractured chin as a result of the gunfire, he managed to escape and sought refuge at the Milnerton Police Station. Community leader Lwando Futshane said: “This area has changed, an area which was once quiet has turned into a chaotic place where guns are used day and night. “And since the protection fee thing, we have seen an increase in shootings. The police can only do so much. It is a war zone, and on Monday night it seemed like we were in the middle of a war. These shooters are brazen, they don’t care who they shoot in the process of their violent acts.