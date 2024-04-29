Two friends were gunned down in Athlone, while two others were injured in the same shooting. Siraj Engel, 34, and Kurt van Niel, 30, were killed on Thursday night in Duiker Street, Bridgetown around 10pm while they were chilling and drinking.

They were sitting in a VW Jetta when they were attacked. Shot dead: Siraj Engel, 34, father of two. Picture supplied Engel, a father of three, had just started a new job on the day he was killed. His sister Amelia Engel says: “We heard the gunshots and I told my husband I wanted to see what happened.

“On our way, Kurt’s friend drove up to us and informed us that my brother was shot. “We don’t know the reason for the shooting because everyone he was with was not a gangster. Kurt would never hang out with anyone who was a gangster.” She says her brother was “a lovely man”.

Wiped out: Father of three Kurt van Niel. Picture supplied Amelia adds: “He was never loud, he spoke softly and in the last two weeks before his passing, he was very withdrawn. “His death has left a huge hole in our family, we are all broken. He was a very good father who loved his twin daughters aged four and the last born girl, 3.” Engel’s mom Nafesa Abrahams says the worst thing her son did was drinking alcohol.

The hartseer mom adds: “I wouldn’t know what else he did out there when he wasn’t at home, but I know he was not a gangster and we really don’t know why he was killed. “I didn’t even know that he left the house that night until I received a call from an unknown person. “After ignoring it many times I decided to answer and the person told me that my son was killed.

“They were sitting in the car, drinking when they were attacked. “I’m deeply hurt by this. Siraj was a father, his youngest child is only two months old. Riddled: The two were sitting, drinking in a red VW Jetta. Picture Leon Knipe Yesterday, Engel’s body was released and the family held his janazah at his Bridgetown home.