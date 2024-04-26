A third shooting in less than a month has left the Lansdowne community shaken after a man was gunned down on Wednesday evening. The man was driving on Turfhall Road when an unknown assailant climbed out of a vehicle behind him and sprayed him with bullets.

The shooter ran back to the getaway car and fled the scene. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Lansdowne police. On the case: Cop Joseph Swartbooi. Picture: supplied He says: “Upon arrival near the corners of Racecourse and Flamingo Roads at around 7.50pm, they found the body of an unidentified male inside a motor vehicle who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested.” He says the motive behind the murder is under investigation. According to source, the victim was allegedly a former dik ding of the Rich Kids gang in Hanover Park but recently joined another gang.

The insider says: “He was the leader of a gang called the Rich Kids and he switched to IGB (Inglorious Bastards). He was also a known drug dealer. The Lansdowne Community Policing Forum (CPF) says gang wars in Hanover Park is spilling over to adjoining areas. A CPF representative confirms: “What we can say is that the shooting emanates from neighbouring areas that are along Turfhall Road. And then are brought to Lansdowne, maybe because it is quiet this side.

“The man who was shot slowed down at the robot at the corner of Turfhall and Flamingo Roads, a vehicle stopped behind him and then a guy jumped out of the vehicle and shot the victim. And then fled the scene. “The shooters got away very quickly.” The CPF added it was concerning that there were three shootings in the precinct in a short space of time.

The rep say: “It absolutely a cause for concern, it means that the CPF and the local station commander have to put their heads together and partner with the surrounding area and improve the safety of the people. “This is not just about shooting members of gangs, the probability of innocent people being shot is high. Look at the learner in Belgravia who got hit in a crossfire. “Our safety plan must include this kind of crime that is new in Lansdowne and has left the people shaken.”