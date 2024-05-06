The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has condemned a recent incident where a member of the public prevented ANC volunteers from putting election posters on street poles. A video was circulating on social media over the weekend where a white man was seen attacking ANC volunteers, trying to prevent them from putting up posters on a pole in front of his house.

The man first shouts at the volunteers to “move away and keep going” but the volunteers who were on the street refuse, saying that the electric pole is state property. The man and his wife then come to their gate and open it and the man lunges at a volunteer, screaming “get away from my fucking house”. The other volunteers then try to stop him and grab him, and a bekgeveg ensues, with one volunteer telling the man: “You are fucking racist, why you come and attack us? Fuck you.”

Asked later in the video why he fought with the volunteers, the man claims “he said nothing”. While it is believed the incident occurred in East London, the ANC could not confirm when and where the incident took place but said they were investigating the matter. ANC spokesperson Khalid Sayed said the party is extremely disgusted at this level of intimidation and racism.