A Kraaifontein mother is pleading with her ex-boyfriend to return her daughter safely after he allegedly fled to Durban with the child. Anesha Adams says her baby daddy had taken her two-year-old child, Crystelda, out of the province without her consent or knowledge.

He and his mother allegedly left for Durban with the toddler on May 14. Crystelda, 2. Picture supplied The 23-year-old ma tells the Daily Voice: “I initially got a protection order against him prohibiting him from being around us, but last year she started to ask about her daddy. “I thought he had changed because he got a job, a place to stay in Kuils River and he started paying maintenance even though he didn’t see her, so I agreed that he could spend every second weekend with her.”

Anesha said that alles went smoothly until her ex lost his job again. “I couldn’t afford crèche so I asked if he could look after her while I was at work. Everything was OK until Mother’s Day, the last day I saw her. “I kept calling and he didn’t answer. I asked around and learnt that his mother came down from Durban and they took my little girl back with them.

“Nobody asked or told me anything. I just want to know if my child is OK, send me a picture to show she is alive and breathing.” Anesha said that after she reported her child as missing, the police this week told her she could fetch her child in Durban on Thursday. DESPERATE APPEAL: Anesha Adams and her Crystelda, two years old. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcom Pojie, said the matter, pertaining to the contradiction of a court order, is being probed by the Kuilsrivier Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and is currently at a sensitive stage which warrants SAPS not to divulge detailed information pertaining to the progress of the case as there child is involved.

"There is no elements involved that constitutes a kidnapping case. It is alleged that the father of the child took the child to Durban. These allegation is being probed by FCS detectives,“ says Pojie. "Progress in this probe will only be shared with the complainant and not in the media as this might hamper investigation." The Daily Voice contacted the child’s ouma in Durban, who claimed that her son had told Anesha of the move.