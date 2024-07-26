Non-profit organisation Living Through Learning (LTL) unveiled its new classroom mural at St Augustine’s Roman Catholic Primary School, as part of the organisation’s Mandela Month initiative. The organisation transformed a Grade 7 classroom with the education mural and additional resources to further enhance and supplement the teaching and learning experience for students and educators at the Modderdam-based school.

Situated in Cape Town, LTL is a registered NPO/PBO working in the education sector, with a focus on improving Foundation Phase literacy in disadvantaged communities. The organisation has had a long-standing relationship with the school, with its foundation phase programme active at the school for over 10 years. LTL general manager Dagny Baleson says: “The learners were overjoyed and visibly excited as they entered Mrs Swartz’s 7B classroom for the first time. Their smiles and expressions of wonder made all our efforts worthwhile.”

Baleson said a science theme was used, given its importance and complexity as a subject for Grade 7 students. “The classroom now features a beautiful wall-size mural that illustrates the land, sea, space, and sky, making these advanced topics more accessible and engaging for the learners.” Decorated recycling bins as well as small whiteboards and markers, stationery, toiletries, educational posters and other visual aids were provided.