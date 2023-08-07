City safety bosses have condemned the murder of a second LEAP officer in less than a week. Officer Zanikhaya Kwinana, 33, was gunned down in Nyanga on Friday night while he and his colleagues were patrolling the area in a marked Law Enforcement vehicle.

The father of four, who was in the passenger seat when they came under attack, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead on arrival at Heideveld Day Hospital. The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said 13 rounds of ammunition were fired at the officers. “Initial indications are that as many as 13 bullets hit the vehicle, which means the shooter's intent was very clear,” Smith explained. “This callous attack must be condemned in the strongest terms and we will not rest until those responsible are caught and brought to justice.”

SHOT: Law enforcement car When the Daily Voice visited Kwinana’s family home in Blue Downs on Sunday, his uncle Jay Kwinana said Zanikhaya’s death was a massive loss. “For every problem that the family had, he would take us to the doctor as well as buy food for us,” he added. “He was taking care of the community as well.

“We are at a great loss as a family as he was taking care of his parents and the family.” MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, also visited the dead officer’s family yesterday. “I am deeply angered by the fatal shooting of a LEAP officer this past Friday evening in Nyanga.

CONDOLENCES: MEC Allen with the family in Blue Downs “An attack on any law enforcement officer is an attack on the state,” he added. Allen said that should this tragedy be linked to the ongoing taxi violence, the taxi associations should condemn the shooting. “Should this incident be directly linked to the minibus taxi strike, I urge the leadership to strongly condemn this incident and assist us in bringing the perpetrators to book.”

Kwinana is the second LEAP officer to be gunned down in less than a week. Officer Toufeeq Williams, 37, was shot dead after he was caught in a gang crossfire while walking with his daughter on the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac streets, Beacon Valley last Sunday. DEAD: Toufeeq Williams, 37 A 40-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with Toufeeq’s murder.