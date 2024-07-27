It was when one of then-12-year-old Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s sports coaches told his father Nick that he’d “bet his liver” that the kid would make it to the big leagues, that Feinberg senior knew his son must have some serious rugby talent. Up to that point, his Chelsea-loving Daily Voice football columnist of a dad probably pictured his kid in the kit of his beloved Blues at Stamford Bridge in the next few years or so.

“I maintain Sach was as good if not a better footballer than rugby player,” a proud Feinberg tells the Daily Voice. “In my opinion, he could have made it in the Beautiful Game. You can check him on TikTok doing stuff with a rugby ball that most footballers can’t do with a football. “But he was around 12 years old when one of his sports coaches said to me: ‘I bet my liver he’ll be in a WP shirt in the next few years’.

“From around that age, he was impressing crowds at school with his skill set and even as a football guy I could see something special…” #foryou #foryoupage #rugby #sport ♬ original sound - Sacha Feinberg - Mngomezulu @sachgome 5 fivers from this season! #fyp Fast forward a decade or so and a 22-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu, wearing the green and gold of the Springboks, gets the ball deep within his own half at Free State Stadium and starts a counterattack. He hops and skips past the first Portugal defender, throws a dummy to beat the second, pins his ears back, opens his arms, draws in the opposing wing and gets a one-handed offload off to one of his childhood 2019 World Cup heroes Makazole Mapimpi to score as they beat Portugal 64-21.

A star is born. The crowd goes wild and cheers one name – Sacha! It’s here where rugby’s big dreamers usually wake up to the cold reality of having to get into the shower and get ready for their day job. But not Feinberg-Mngomezulu, he is different – he was born that way.

WHAT WAS THAT!? 🤯



Feinberg-Mngomezulu ➡️ Mapimpi 🔥



📺 Stream #RSAvPOR live: https://t.co/0P0NNho4A4 pic.twitter.com/PoCwMPxKFW — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 20, 2024 “From the time Sacha could walk he could run. And whenever he saw water, he’d drop everything and just run at the water and dive in, whether it was a swimming pool, the ocean, a lake or a puddle. He did this before he could officially swim, but if no one could catch him, he managed not to sink,” his dad recalls. Not sinking when ‘thrown into the deep end’ and in fact, racing to that ‘deep end’ is a trait the youngster would carry into his rugby career. As a former Junior Springbok captain and a promising youngster who made his Stormers debut just two years ago, Sacha was always expected to make it to the very top.

SCORED: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu But no one really expected him to be involved in all four Tests – one against Wales, two against Ireland and one against Portugal – the Boks played to date this year. The former Bishops learner, though, took to international rugby like a duck to water, already scoring 24 points coming off the bench and providing moments of magic like creating THAT Mapimpi try out of nothing against Portugal last week. But it wasn’t always smooth sailing since his older brother Nathan, who is a star in his own right having featured in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, introduced him to the oval ball.

😘 pic.twitter.com/RiejHVKhsy — Nick Feinberg (@thehonestnick) October 16, 2023 As for ‘Sach’, he is now getting ready to tackle Australia Down Under with the Springboks. But before he joins up with the Bok squad in Johannesburg this Sunday, there is sure to be a few competitive games of backgammon, eating “great” food, watching sport and cracking jokes in the Feinberg household this weekend. But in-between the laughs and fun times, the family is all too aware of what representing South Africa means to the Feinbergs.

“My dad [Barry] had to get out of SA in 1961 and lived for 30 years in exile. I was born and bred in London and ‘returned’ to SA in 1994,” explains Feinberg. “Now, our boy is representing our country at the highest level of sport, donning the green and gold in packed stadiums in front of a global audience. I couldn’t be prouder. It’s closed the loop on my family story. “I can’t help but cry like a baby every time he’s lined up on the pitch with the 23 singing the anthem.