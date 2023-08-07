Violence flared up across the Kaap over the weekend amid the ongoing taxi strike, with about 110 industry-related incidents reported to the City of of Cape Town. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced a seven-day taxi strike in the province this past Thursday, plunging the city into chaos.

The Vanguard Day Hospital in Bonteheuwel will remain closed following harassment and attacks on its staff on Thursday. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Staff have been traumatised and will require counselling after protesters stormed the facility after a linked individual was brought in for treatment.” On Friday, a Golden Arrow driver was shot and wounded in Khayelitsha, causing the bus company to suspend its services in the area.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “We are still unable to operate within Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni. “As far as [this] morning’s services go, we will provide an early morning update and continue to update throughout the day as the situation unfolds.” Eskom has also suspended its services from six communities after one of its vehicles was petrol-bombed on Friday in Khayelitsha.

“Services are suspended in the following affected areas – Khayelitsha, Delft, Belhar, Dunoon, Philippi and Fisantekraal,” the power utility stated. And on Saturday night, a City depot was petrol-bombed in Delft, causing damage to at least seven vehicles. ESCALATING: Seven vehicles were set alight at the City depot in Delft amid ongoing Cape taxi strike mayhem Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said taxi-related violence was reported in Delft, Makhaza and Atlantis.

“At least seven vehicles belonging to different departments, including enforcement vehicles, were damaged or destroyed [in Delft]. Three vehicles were torched in Makhaza,” Smith explained. “In Atlantis [on Saturday], City traffic officers responded to reports of public violence. On arrival a taxi, seeing the enforcement vehicle, made a U-turn, and sped off. “The officers gave chase, assisted by SAPS, and when the taxi was brought to a stop, officers found the vehicle loaded with tyres and arson implements.

“Six suspects were arrested on various charges.” By Sunday, 110 taxi-related cases were reported to police, Smith added. On Friday, Education MEC David Maynier said as many as 287 420 learners have not been able to attend school due to the strike.

Maynier said 9 508 teachers and staff were also prevented from going about the crucial task of educating children. The metro education districts were most affected by absenteeism, reports IOL. Maynier said the violence has resulted in parents keeping their children at home out of fear for their safety, even if they do not normally travel on public transport. Meanwhile, the UK has issued a travel alert for its mense following the violent protests across the Cape.