A survivor of the tragic building collapse in George is writing a book about his terrifying experience and dramatic rescue. Delvin Safers, 29, was one of the 75 workers in the multi-storey building under construction on Victoria Street that collapsed in May this year.

He was rescued by emergency personnel after being trapped underneath the rubble for more than 24 hours. Now that the dust has settled, the electrician from Mossel Bay wants to share his story with the world. He says: “From the first moment after the five-storey building collapsed, I was engaged in a difficult but courageous struggle for survival. “My rescue attempt provided the most dramatic and intense moments of the entire incident.”

In the book, Delvin will share his version of what happened on that fateful day leading up to his rescue, and now living with that trauma. He explains: “This story of hope gripped the country, a moving story of how I emerged from under the rubble.” Delvin Safers from Mossel Bay survived the George building collapse in May. Photo: supplied Before being rescued, he texted his mother to let her know that he was in a dark place, didn’t have feeling in his legs, and only had 9% on his battery.

He adds: “What made the story even more remarkable is the fact that my family cooperated with the rescue workers to save me.” All of the 34 deceased had been recovered from the rubble and have been positively identified by their families. Those who were rescued were reunited with their families and five are still recovering in hospital.

At the time of the incident, Premier Alan Winde revealed that a team of structural engineers, V3 Consulting Engineers, was leading the provincial government’s investigation. “The book can also serve as inspiration for many people. Writing the book also serves as good therapy for me, as I am currently undergoing trauma treatment,” Safers said. Delvin, who is unemployed and is receiving physiotherapy on his right hip and left shoulder, is appealing for any kind of help to publish his book.