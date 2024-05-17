Two people were gunned down on Thursday inside a bread truck on the corners of Symphony Way and Temprol in Suburban, Delft. The occupants in the white Isuzu bread truck branded with a Sasko logo were doing deliveries around 8 am when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen.

Videos of the active crime scene was shared on WhatsApp crime groups minutes after the shooting. It is alleged that that the incident is related to extortion gangs. It is also alleged that Sasko bread trucks operating in Delft do not have any escort when they do deliveries.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Bilqis Poole, says Delft detectives are investigating two counts of murder. “Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies in the vehicle they were driving,” Poole says. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Poole says that cops are investigating the motive of the shooting while no arrest has been made yet. Daily Voice has sent enquiries to Sasko but has not received any response by the deadline. Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has expressed anger at the shooting, saying that the Western Cape Government has the highest LEAP deployment in Delft.