A Mitchells Plain high school boy miraculously survived after a large truck drove over him. The 16-year-old pupil from Aloe High School in Lentegeur was believed to be part of a group of boys who skarrelled a lift from Highlands Drive.

The boys were hanging on behind the moving truck when the teen allegedly fell under its wheels near Geelblommetjie and Acacia Roads. Assist: Emergency services on scene. Picture: supplied Radio 786 spoke to the driver, who revealed that he was not aware that some children had jumped onto the back of the truck. The man told the station that he was parked at the corner of Geelblommetjie and Acacia Roads, and as he drove away, he felt like he had driven over the pavement.

He said when he stopped to check, he saw that the boy had been injured. Treated: Laaitie was taken to hospital. Picture: supplied A member of the local neighbourhood watch says she saw pupils running to the scene and initially thought that children were fighting, but got a groot skrik when she saw the boy lying on the ground. The member reports: “The truck driver came afterwards around the corner, we didn't know what happened, we just heard the kids hiked and got a lift.”

Lentegeur police are now investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made yet.” Hints: Local CPF’s Byron de Villiers. Picture: supplied Lentegeur ward councillor, Avron Plaatjies warned youngsters not to hang on to moving trucks.

Plaatjies says: “I urge all our children and youth to prioritise their safety and refrain from engaging in hazardous behaviour.” Lentegeur Community Police Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers says the CPF will also create awareness in the community to prevent further incidents from happening. Byron adds: “We think it is a very unfortunate incident. From the CPF side, we will try and do some awareness around safety hazards from hanging onto the back of trucks and bakkies,.”