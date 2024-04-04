Four people were left wounded after two unknown gunmen brazenly opened fire into a crowd in Wetton. The shooting happened late on Wednesday afternoon at the busy intersection of Wetton and Plantation Road.

In a video clip of the incident, three men who were sitting in front of a scrapyard jump up and start running away from the two shooters who casually walk towards them with guns in their hands. Crime scene: On the corner of Plantation and Wetton Road. Picture: Leon Knipe One of the assailants who is wearing a black hoodie starts shooting at their targets as panicked mense start ducking and diving to avoid the bullets. The second shooter wearing a red, blue and white jacket also opens fire.

One of the victims, a young man who was shot several times, can be seen crawling away from the scene and appears to have been hit by a bullet in the leg. Two scrap collectors on the back of a bakkie sit frozen as whizz by, while passing motorists beat a hasty retreat. The two gunmen then turn around and flee the scene on foot.

The wounded victims were rushed to hospital in a bakkie. Lansdowne Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Rafique Foflonker said: “I don’t have much details, but I know that four victims were shot and the suspects managed to get away. “It is unclear whether there was a vehicle involved or what the motive for the shooting is.

“It is very alarming that in the space of a week, we had two shootings. There was that shooting of people in a taxi on Turfhall and Belgravia Road and now we have a shooting on Wetton and Plantation Road. While the two are seemingly not connected, it’s two incidents in the area. We must find a way to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident and says they are investigating cases of attempted murder. “According to reports, unknown suspects opened fire on the victims. Four adult males were taken to a medical facility for treatment.