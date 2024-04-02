A police sergeant was among several people who were shot by hijackers in Delft at the weekend. The sergeant who was based in Delft was killed while waiting for his vehicle at a car wash in N2 Gateway.

He was at a shebeen when the suspects attempted to steal his car, a VW Jetta, on Friday. An argument ensued, resulting in the skelms killing the officer. They then ran to the Delft South side where they shot a couple. Taken away: Medics wheel body of slain sergeant on Friday. Picture: Leon Knipe A neighbourhood watch member who asked not to be named says: “The police officer, a Delft officer, was shot dead and three others were wounded at the corner of Sapela Road and Sandalwood Street in N2 Gateway Delft.

“It seems like it was a hijacking gone wrong. The official parked his car at a car wash and instructed the guys to wash his metallic light blue VW Jetta. He gave his vehicle keys to the guy at the car wash. “While the vehicle was being washed, he and his colleague went into the shebeen. Two suspected hijackers came and demanded this vehicle and the car wash employee said he didn’t have the vehicle keys. “These hijackers entered the shebeen to demand the vehicle keys from the owner.”

He explained that an argument ensued and Yelani and his colleague were shot. “Both officers were shot several times by the hijackers trying to get away. They then shot three other guys.” He said when the suspects arrived in Palm Street, they saw a couple who was walking and attacked them.

“The man and his girlfriend were shot, the guy had just been released from jail on bail a week ago, he was facing a murder charge. His girlfriend survived the shooting and was rushed to hospital.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed: “Kindly be advised that this office can confirm that Delft police registered murder and attempted murder cases for investigation, however the investigation was taken by the DPCI (Hawks). “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Palm Street, Delft South on Friday, in which a 31-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and two other victims aged 25 and 40 shot and wounded are under investigation.