The Nyanga police officer who allegedly lent taxi kingpin Bonke Makalala a State vehicle has been murdered. SAPS constable Masixole Mgaqelwa, 31, and another man were shot and killed, while two others were wounded in the same incident on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirms the shooting and says the case will be investigated by the Hawks. Pojie reports: “We can confirm that Ocean View SAPS opened two counts of murder and two of attempted murder following a shooting incident at a premises on the corner of Masimola and Myesa Streets in the Masipumelele informal settlement in Ocean View on Sunday at about 6.05pm. “It can be confirmed that one of the deceased is a policeman. The investigation into the circumstances is being investigated by the DPCI [Hawks] who can be liaised with for further comment.”

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says no one has been arrested for the murders yet. Masixole Mgaqelwa, 31, and another man were killed, while two others were wounded in Masiphumelele on Sunday. pic from social media The Nyanga police officer who allegedly lent taxi kingpin Bonke Makalala a state vehicle was gunned down. Picture: A video from TikTok At the time of this death, Constable Mgaqelwa, a.k.a China, was out on R2000 bail, along with another colleague, Constable Yolisa Ngomso. The pair were arrested on 20 December, and appeared in court the next day alongside Makalala.

The two officers had been on duty when they drove out of their jurisdiction to Masiphumelele where Makalala was allegedly seen addressing residents via the police van’s intercom system at the taxi rank. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said at the time: “In an effort to deal with unbecoming conduct among SAPS members, two police constables appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court following their arrest on 20 December in the evening as part of an investigation into illicit activities involving a taxi boss. “The pair aged 31 and 26 who were based at the Nyanga police station are alleged to have allowed a member of the public to make unauthorised use of a State vehicle. Scenes from that irregular occurrence were captured in a video posted on social media.”

Bonke Makalala was arrested in December in Pretoria on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. At his bail hearing, the court heard he faced six charges dating back to 2018. He stands accused of shooting dead taxi boss Masixole Batwali, on December 13, 2019. He is also accused of shooting and wounding a woman and a 9-year-old child.