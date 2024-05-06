The Bellville Community Police Forum (CPF) says it’s losing the battle against water meter skelms. This is after an alleged dief, who has been operating in Boston, Oakdale and surrounding areas for the past few months, is back on the streets.

The man was taken into custody in April 2024 after he was found in possession of six stolen water meters by Bellville Saps members in De La Haye Avenue. According to CPF Chairperson Emre Uygun, they are fighting a losing battle as the suspect hasn’t been prosecuted despite having a criminal history. CPF head: Emre Uygun. Picture: supplied Uygun says: “They can’t tell me what happened to the docket. Apparently that six water meters they caught him with, the court does not consider it as a crime, it was only possession of stolen property.”

CCTV footage has shown the suspect removing a water meter from outside a Bellville residence before making his way down the empty street. Uygun says since the man’s release there has been a disturbing surge in theft of water meters, with nearly 10 cases reported in the past week. “Since this guy came out again he just went back to the streets to steal more water meters.”