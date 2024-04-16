Bellville's infamous water meter thief was nabbed after he was caught in the act. The suspect, a homeless white male, was taken into custody on Sunday in De La Haye Avenue by the police's Crime Prevention Unit.

The unit was initiated to catch skelms linked to the theft of water meters, a huge problem that has been plaguing the communities of Boston, Oakdale and surrounding areas for the past few months. His arrest occurred less than a week after residents were alerted by the Bellville Community Policing Forum (CPF) to a recent spate of water meter thefts which has also caused serious damage to multiple properties. Evidence: Suspect had six meters on him. Picture: supplied According to CPF Chairperson Emre Uygun, this was the same suspect who had allegedly been stealing water meters in the neighbourhood.

“The Bellville CPF can hereby confirm the arrest of the water meter suspect in Bellville on Sunday morning. “He was caught by members of Bellville’s CPU team in De LA Haye with 6 stolen water meters found in his possession.” Uygun confirmed that this was the same suspect who was released on a suspended sentence last month after being arrested for also stealing water meters.

CCTV footage shows the man stealing a meter outside a Bellville residence and running away. police comment in here... The City says about 2 255 stolen meters have been replaced between July 2022 and May 2023, costing taxpayers nearly R4 million.

Jean Beukman, head of Boston City Improvement District (CID) said: “The culprit who buys these meters is still out there, he is the one who needs to be caught.” Uygun stated that they are investigating whether there are any scrapyards involved in the buying of the meters. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Bellville police responded to information on Saturday, which led to the recovery of presumed stolen property, and detained an adult male on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property.