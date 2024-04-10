Athletes have been warned to be cautious while training for the upcoming Two Oceans marathon. This after two women were mugged while running in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

The pair had been training for Saturday’s 56 kilometres ultramarathon and 21 kilometres half-marathon held annually in Cape Town. The women were robbed by three skelms who fled with their belongings, according to a Facebook post by the Fish Hoek Athletics Club (FHAC) chairman. “I am deeply saddened to have to advise of an unfortunate and concerning incident that occurred during a recent Two Oceans club training run. Two of our members were attacked by three men in Hout Bay just past the circle at Imizamo Yethu.

“One of them had her backpack and cellphone stolen during the incident, but both ladies fortunately escaped the harrowing incident without injury.” He said that personal safety remains the responsibility of the individual runner but on race days, clubs are responsible for security for entrants. “Going forward FHAC will assess our training routes to avoid crime hotspots and will also regroup when entering areas that may be of concern.”