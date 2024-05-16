A fishing trip ended in tragedy for two men when one was found deceased while the other is still missing. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the SAPS Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS), Table View SAPS are continuing the search for 23-year-old Pierre Lotte and his three Dachshund dogs along the Bloubergstrand shoreline.

“The missing man is last known to have been wearing a cream-coloured shirt. The missing man can also be identified by tattoos on his inner arm. His family has requested privacy in this difficult time,” Lambinon said. Lookout: SAPS in Bloubergstrand. Picture: NSRI NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander, Hein Köhne said at 7.30pm, NSRI Table Bay was alerted by concerned relatives of two men and their three dogs who had not been heard from since 6.30pm after going fishing on Tuesday afternoon. “It was determined that the two men, ages 47 and 23, from Kathu in the Northern Cape, and their three Dachshund dogs had been fishing at Kid's Rock, off-shore of Bloubergstrand, in the vicinity of the Blue Peter Hotel.

“NSRI Melkbosstrand activated crews who responded to investigate and on arriving in the area, following a brief search, the 47-year-old man was found lifeless on the beach near the Blue Peter Hotel.” Köhne added: “Two NSRI rescue swimmers and two BBSL lifeguards were deployed into the water to free dive search and to reach Kid’s Rock where a search of Kids Rock revealed no signs of the missing man and the three missing dogs. “It is believed that they were fishing from Kid’s Rock and that they had been there the day before, fishing at Kid’s Rock, as well.