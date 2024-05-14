From Delft to the UK, little singing sensation Ajay Pienaar, 11, is ready to tackle the world stage and says he is excited to audition for Britain’s Got Talent in October and hopes to get the golden buzzer. Better known by his stage name Ajay Wonderboy, the rising star is making strides in the entertainment industry.

In January, he performed a solo singing ‘Dankie vir Mama’ alongside Tjommies Malay Choir at the Cape Malay Choir competition. That earned him the opportunity to feature on e.tv’s Feel Good SA show and getting booked across the Cape. The Grade 6 learner at Leiden Primary School also released his own track titled ‘As die fader in is, dan kom al die kinnes’, winning him praise from TV star, Ouma Sarie. High five: Proud father and entertainer Ashley Pienaar with his son Ajay. Picture: supplied His proud father, entertainer Ashley Pienaar, was inspired to enter his son into Britain’s Got Talent, after seeing how well The Mzansi Youth Choir did on America’s Got Talent, where they brought media mogul Simon Cowell to tears.

Ashley says: “A friend of ours who is studying in England gave us the idea of putting Ajay in Britain’s Got Talent. “We are all hoping and rooting for him to get the golden buzzer and going through to the next round. “Even if he makes it in the first round, it will be great exposure for him and will open so many doors for him in South Africa as an artist.

“I was not the one to notice his talent, his teacher at Pinedene Primary School did. When I saw my son perform for the first time at the age of six, I realised he has a lot of potential. South African amputee dancer Musa Motha made history on Britain’s Got Talent with his highly emotional contemporary dance piece.pic from video “This is a great achievement for Ajay. We have already started the fundraising process and spoke to his school as we will be away for ten days.” He says the trip will cost about R170 000 and Ajay already got a sponsorship of R50 000.

Ashley is appealing for any assistance towards making his son’s dream come true. A thrilled Ajay says: “I am excited as this will be my first time going to the UK and I really want to perform in front of Simon Cowell and make South Africa proud. “I want to sing from my heart and allow my song to touch everyone else’s hearts.”