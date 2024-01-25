Little singing sensation, Ajay “Ajay Wonderboy” Pienaar is making strides in the entertainment industry and is set to perform alongside Tjommies Malay Choir this Sunday at the Cape Malay Choir competition. At just 11 years old, the Grade 6 learner from Leiden Primary School in Delft has released his first track titled As Die Fader In Is, winning him praise from TV star, Ouma Sarie.

Proud father, Ashley, says Ajay performed at the Boland Festival when he got invited by the Tjommies to sing in their Juvenile Section at the competition. Ajay performed a song called “Dankie vir Mama”, which won him a place in this Sunday’s semifinals at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Dad Ashley says: “We are so proud of him and rooting for him to make it through to the finals, which takes place in two weeks’ time.

GOLDEN VOICE: Ajay Pienaar “Everybody is super excited about that, Tjommies is a well-recognised Cape Malay Choir group, they do very well and perform with the klopse. We are hoping in the final that Ajay takes first prize. Ajay is also a rap artist an performs in English and Afrikaans. Ashley adds: “We have plans for him to go to auditions at America’s Got Talent next month, we received sponsors to secure the plane ticket to get him abroad.”