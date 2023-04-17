The suspect caught on camera trying to rob a tourist in Bo-Kaap has handed himself over to the police. The incident took place on Easter Sunday when a 28-year-old South Korean woman was mugged in Chiappini Street.

She was not harmed and none of her valuables was taken, but she was able to record the entire incident on camera and posted it online. In the video, the suspect is seen trying to grab her camera with his hands coming around her neck. FILMED: Lady robbed. Police launched a manhunt for the boef, who was identified as ‘Poena’ from Bonteheuwel.

Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Malcolm Pojie says: “We can now confirm that a 21-year-old man who handed himself over to police last night has been placed under arrest and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on a charge of attempted robbery on Monday [today] in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.” Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says this incident should not make mense bang to explore the Mother City, and adds that the City has deployed more officers since the attack. “This will lead to fewer tourists visiting, which will have a negative impact on our economy and therefore fewer jobs.