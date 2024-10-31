Video footage of the dramatic arrest of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday as a former SAPS Task Force member claimed that Modack nearly killed him. More than three years after the incident which saw several roads near Century City being shut down as heavily-armed officers swarmed Ratanga Road, the videos were shown to Judge Robert Henney and entered into evidence.

The former Warrant Officer, who asked not to be named, told the court that on 29 April 2021 he was part of a team of 16 officers sent to arrest Modack on attempted murder and extortion charges. On defence: Modack, right, and his advocate, Bash Sibda. Picture: Leon Lestrade He said they were informed that Modack would leave his house and they were to intercept his silver bulletproof Toyota Hilux bakkie and block the road a few minutes later. He explained that Modack’s vehicle had been followed by a white Mercedes Benz which stopped when the driver noticed the police officers, but he says Modack bolted.

As the Task Force tried to block the bakkie and the armed officer stood in front of his vehicle ordering Modack to stop, he was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being run over. Assassinated: Cop Charl Kinnear. Picture: Noor Slamdien The court heard: “The Hilux drove straight towards me and I had to jump behind the door.” The officer described how Modack slipped right through their two vehicles and cops chased him for several kilometres before eventually boxing him in near a construction site in Century City.

He says he shouted at Modack to get out of the car and fired two shots at the bakkie’s tyres to prevent him from driving away. Defence Advocate Bash Sibda argued that there were no blue lights visible in the video and due to the uniform of the Task Force being camouflage and not the traditional blue worn by SAPS officers, his client believed he was coming under attack and that they were in fact there to kill him. Sibda claimed Modack took evasive action fearing for his life and had no intention of trying to kill a cop.