It's been a week since the bombshell Kolisi divorce announcement rocked Mzansi.

This time though, the flanker’s comments section on his Instagram account was disabled, leaving fans to made up their eie theories as to why. Meanwhile, as news of their divorce continues to trend on social media, Rachel’s comments on “The African CEO” podcast from last month have surfaced. Netizens allege that she addressed her relationship issues in the episode titled, “Rachel Kolisi: How To Lead Your Own Life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) She spoke about the struggles of Siya’s busy rugby schedule and how it affected her and their family live. And it didn’t paint the picture of a perfect union about Siya’s Instagram usage. She told the podcast: “From the beginning, you know, we have always had situations of him being away for one, two, three, four months at a time and you learn to kind of live with that.”

“I have friends whose husband will travel for three days and then (they say to me) I don't know how the heck you do this, this is insane. “You just get so used to it and so yeah, you kind of just get on with life and I mean, there’s so much access over the phone that's been made a lot easier now to stay connected. “It’s like a pet peeve for me, it's like when people are with one another like at a dinner or something and someone’s on their phone, like it's just an absolute no-no for me.

"It's different if you, you know, there's something really important that's coming or an emergency… "I just think the time that you do make for people, make sure that you're fully present because that goes a long way with people, just making them feel like they've got your full attention, your mind is nowhere else, you're there with them." Having met at a dinner party in Stellenbosch in 2012, the pair got married in 2016.