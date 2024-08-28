The R100 million Lotto jackpot has finally been claimed. The National Lottery Ithuba said a woman won the record jackpot.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate this monumental win with our latest jackpot winner, especially during Women’s Month,” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said. “The R100 million Lotto jackpot is a life-changing amount, and it is a testament to the excitement and opportunities that the South African National Lottery brings to participants across the country.” Ithuba said that the winner chose to remain anonymous but expressed her immense gratitude and excitement.

The draw took place on August 3 and was the second largest jackpot in the history of the game. The R100 million jackpot was won after 25 consecutive roll-overs. The winning ticket was purchased at Pick n’ Pay in Hazeldean Square in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, Ithuba announced that a KwaZulu-Natal couple had bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot and one of the first things they plan on doing is securing a medical aid fund. National Lottery Ithuba said the couple, both in their 60s, scooped just over R16 million from the August 2, draw. The winning ticket was purchased at a local retailer and the couple opted for a quick pick selection worth R22.50.