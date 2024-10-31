A family is seeking justice after a meisie was run over and killed by a speeding taxi and the driver fled the scene. Michayla Seqapotsa, 14, died on Sunday evening around 8pm in Berg Street, Capricorn.

She was walking alone to a nearby shisanyama (braai place) when she was killed. Her aunt Nancy Makaye said when she went to the scene, the Grade 7 learner from the Christian David Moravian Primary School had already died. Hartseer Nancy says: “It was around 8pm when my brother called me and told me what had happened.

“I went to the scene and her mother and granny were there. There were ambulances, but the taxi that knocked her over was not anywhere near the scene.” She said representatives from the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) visited Michayla’s parents. Shock: The community gathered where Mickayla was found. Picture: screnegrab Nancy adds: “They said they wanted to offer assistance. Though we appreciate that, we still seek justice.

“We heard that the driver was arrested and then set free again; we want him behind bars.” “The driver took someone who was very respectful, reliable, quiet and humble. She still had her whole life ahead of her, she was excited about attending her prom in December.” The Vrygrond Taxi Association (VTA), which is under Codeta, expressed their condolences to the family, saying: “We confirm that the minibus that was involved in that accident is a registered minibus with Codeta Vrygrond.

“We will therefore be applying our internal procedures in ensuring help properly is served. “The owner of the minibus will take responsibility and provide help to the families affected. As the association, we will also provide support after consulting with the families. “We will be meeting with the Vrygrond Community Development Forum to account and provide a clear plan.

“The unbecoming behaviour of some of the drivers is something that we seek to solve on a daily basis and we will not stop. “We urge the community to reach out to our office as when they witness the bad habits of our drivers while on duty.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Muizenberg SAPS registered a culpable homicide case for investigation.

“On Monday the appointed investigating officer interviewed the suspect, after he handed himself over to SAPS. “A warning statement was obtained from the suspect, and the docket was discussed with the Senior Public Prosecutor. “The investigation is ongoing, the suspect was not detained and will be warned to appear in court once the investigation is finalised.”