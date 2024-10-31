A heartbroken mother from Elsies River fears that her young children will be taken away from her after a fire gutted their home. The family has been living apart for the past two months after they lost their wendy house in a fire which claimed the life of her 21-year-old daughter, Clemencia Cupido.

Single mother of six and ouma of one Magdalene Smith, 42, was given a double blow on 20 August when she not only lost her daughter but also her home in Flack Road. Dead: Clemencia Cupido, 21, died in fire. Picture: supplied Magdalene says: “We do not know what caused the fire. When it happened I was at the dag hospitaal, I got a call from my friend to say my place is burning and my daughter is stuck inside. “My daughter came from the night shift so she was asleep, she also left behind a son who now lives with his other grandmother.

“Myself, my 17-year-old daughter and my four-year-old son are currently living with family but sleeping on the floor. The house is a bit small but we have nowhere else to go. ”Meanwhile, my 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter are living apart at two other houses. “What scares me is that I can lose my children because they are all minors.

“I got a lot of help from the community but now my stuff is standing everywhere because we have to move so many times. All I want is to be with my children under one roof.” Worried: Magdalene Smith fears kids will be taken away. Picture: supplied The mother revealed that this is her second child to die in a fire. She says: "In 2002, my three-year-old son died when the flat we stayed in caught fire.