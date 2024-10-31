The Cape of Good Hope SPCA came through like a real life Paw Patrol when they rescued 63 cats and 8 rabbits from a home in Ruyterwacht. The Kitty Rescue Care & Rehome (KRCR) Facility which was meant to be a safe haven for the animals had, according to inspectors, turned out to be grossly inadequate with dirty, overcrowded living spaces.

The SPCA carried out an inspection on 25 October and found that the house lacked proper light and ventilation, and there was an overpowering smell of ammonia. It also found healthy cats mixed with those showing signs of illness while rabbits were confined to vuil hokkies with no access to clean drinking water. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the rescued animals were taken to their hospital.

Besties: A law enforcement officer with a cat. Picture: supplied Abraham says many cats were diagnosed with Feline Upper Respiratory Disease (Snuffles), Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), and Feline Leukaemia Virus (FeLV). “Both FIV and FeLV are incurable and highly contagious diseases that compromise a cat’s immune system, making them susceptible to a wide range of secondary infections, with the end result being a slow and painful death.” Abraham says the KRCR owner will face criminal charges once their investigation is completed, and faces a fine of up to R40,000 per charge and/or 12 months imprisonment per charge.

However Theresa Wallendorf feels the SPCA was being too cruel. “I will make no excuses, I accept guilt that my place was overcrowded, but my babies were well taken care of. I fed them, took them to the vet, I nursed them. “Sadly, the SPCA came on a day when things were a complete mess. That day I was cleaning up.