Two alleged members of a gang of robbers who have been terrorising Kraafontein were found dead on a farm. Three residents from Wallacedene made the grim discovery early Sunday morning while crossing a veldjie on Nuutgewek farm in Kraaifontein.

Residents say they heard gunshots earlier that morning. The bodies of the men who are in their early twenties were found near a gravel road. The owner of Nuutgewek told police that one of his security guards had recognised one of the deceased.

“My guards recognised the one in black, he robbed them twice already. They are a gang of about eight and they target people and businesses in the Kraaifontein area.” A Wallacedene resident says people are too scared to talk: “No one knows who will be the next victim. The skelms operate night and day and they are not scared of anyone or anything. The two of them lay there looking so innocent but they would not think twice of stealing your phone or breaking into your home. “We don’t dare walk between the shacks at night because that is when they target you.

“Apparently some people were busy dumping rubbish when they saw the two bodies on the field and called the police.” Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says two cases of murder are being investigated with no arrest yet. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service.