The mother of missing Joshlin Smith showed up in court on Monday with a broodjie innie oond. Racquel “Kelly” Smith along with her berk Jacquen Appollis, and their friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court Monday morning.

The four were arrested and charged with kidnapping and human trafficking of six-year-old Joshlin in March. The Diazville Primary School learner disappeared from her Middelpos home 85 days ago, on 19 February, and it is believed she was sold for R20 000. Missing: Joshlin Smith, 6. Picture: Supplied On Monday, Saldanha Bay residents showed up in numbers outside courthouse, in the hopes that they would finally hear the location of the missing girl.

Dressed in Patriotic Alliance T-shirts, the crowd got out of a chartered bus, chanting: “Where is Joshlin?” Inside court, State advocate Aradhana Heeramun said they are in the process of finalising the case. The prosecutor said: “All information that is received by the police is being followed up. I can further confirm that forensic reports have been received.

“On completion of this investigation, this court will be informed of the forum that the matter will be tried. The State’s request today is for postponement until 15 July.” In the dock: Four accused in Vredenburg court. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers When the Daily Voice asked Kelly where Joshlin was and if it is true that she had sold her daughter, she replied: “I don’t know, ask Boeta [Appollis], and no I didn’t sell her.” Appollis replied that he “didn’t know anything”.

Joshlin’s paternal ouma Lauretta Yon said she was disappointed about the postponement. The grandma told the Daily Voice: “I was hoping we would find out where Joshlin is. Now we have to wait for another two months to go back to court.” Lauretta revealed that she paid Kelly a visit in jail on 4 May and begged her to spill the beans on Joshlin.

Loud: Patriotic Alliance supporters gathered at the courthouse. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers She said: “I asked Kelly when I visited her on that Saturday to talk or else she is going to be locked away for a long time. “’Where is your child?’ I asked, and she maintained she didn't know. She insisted that she was not part of this. Her mood was very cool. “I only heard [today] that she was pregnant. I didn’t see that when I visited her, I was late for court, so I couldn’t see that.

“She wanted to know why I didn’t bring her young daughter. I told her that I don’t want her to visit her in jail. “Joshlin’s father came from Springbok on Sunday night, he is not talking to us about how he feels.” Saldanha Bay residents arrived in their numbers on Monday morning ahead of the appearance of the accused in the missing Joshlin Smith case. They came out singing struggle songs and asking where Joshlin is.



Video: Mandilakhe Tshwete pic.twitter.com/VBzZx2hyOs — Daily Voice (@DailyVoiceSA) May 13, 2024 Dad Jose Emke refused to comment about his daughter’s disappearance, only saying: “I am not feeling well, I don’t want to talk.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was informed that cellphone records have been downloaded, which the State was busy analysing. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges may be added at the next court appearance as the investigation was ongoing. And even though Joshlin has not yet been found, Ntabazalila said they will go ahead with the trial.