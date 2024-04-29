Cops have arrested two suspects in connection with the attack on a couple who bought a PlayStation 5 on Facebook Marketplace. Pieter Loedolff and Angelique Hawkins-Loedolff from Kraaifontein wanted to buy the games console advertised on Marketplace and made contact with “Avelino Mateyu”.

They agreed to meet in Crossroads, Nyanga on 20 April to conclude the sale. But when they got there, they were met by three armed skelms. The bait: PlayStation 5 advertised. picture supplied Pieter was stabbed five times and they were robbed of money and cellphones.

Wife Angelique said on Saturday she was visited by the police after the arrest. He explains: “They showed us photographs and we could recognise the two suspects who we were face to face with on that day. “We are happy that there was progress in the case. We wanted to warn the public about buying from Marketplace and in the Nyanga area.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk reports: “The suspects aged 20 and 21 are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court [today]. “The two suspects were arrested by Nyanga Serious and Violent Crimes detectives after photo ID was done. “Both are in custody and will appear in court once charged.”

Angelique says more victims have come forward. She shares: “A week after we suffered the ordeal, we were approached by someone from Paarl, he told us that he went to Crossroads to buy a PlayStation 5, and when he got there he was attacked by the same guys on Friday. “They took R6000, cellphones and a PS3 and apparently beat the guy up. He got our details from the article and made contact with us.

“The suspects met him at Nyanga Saps then said the Playstation is at their house and he should follow them. When they stopped at a house he got attacked and robbed.” Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe says the Facebook scam is being operated like an extortion racket. He reckons: “This is definitely a syndicate because they use Facebook to lure buyers or even sellers into the area, then they don’t only rob them of their money, they sometimes take cars.