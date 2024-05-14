Cops are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a Nyala truck overturned on the N1 at Kraaifontein yesterday morning causing a massive traffic jam on the busy highway and leaving several police officers injured. Police spokesman Captain F.C Van Wyk says: “Be advised that a reckless and negligent driving case was opened at Kraaifontein SAPS for investigation, following an accident on Monday at Okavango Drive near the N1 direction Paarl.

“According to reports the Nyala vehicle overturned injuring nine members attached to POPS Faure, including two females and seven males. “Two members were seriously injured and were airlifted to nearby hospitals and the others were transported with ambulances to nearby medical facilities for treatment.” Bystanders say several police firearms and ammunition were visible after the accident but cops were quickly on the scene to cordon off the site while a police vehicle circled the area.