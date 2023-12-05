Some people are in a big daze over the big days. So as we kick off another festive season, I want to remind you that the scammers will be out in full force again. Facebook Marketplace is definitely the latest battleground, where conmen are determined to relieve you of your belongings, your cash and possibly your life.

If not ourselves, I suspect we all know of someone who has lost cash or valuables to a Marketplace scammer. Sadly, many people have also lost their lives, or been seriously assaulted while trying to close Marketplace deals. And because money is tight, we are all looking for a good deal. But the conmen know this, so they exploit our desperation.

The problem is, some deals are just so attractive that they are hard to ignore. We are all thinking: “What if it is genuine and I miss out?” Let me remind you of a few rules of thumb. Firstly, if it seems too good to be true, then it almost definitely is. Secondly, you are not the only one seeing the deal. You are not special. Hundreds, if not thousands of people, are also seeing it and wondering about getting in touch.

Most importantly, be suspicious of everyone, because your life is more important than saving a few rands. I am still shocked at how many people will agree to meet sellers in unfamiliar, quiet and strange places, sometimes late at night. Or how many people will happily invite strangers into their home to inspect an item they want to sell. These are all open invitations to be victimised.

Facebook Marketplace is awesome and sometimes the deals are fabulous, but your excitement must be tempered by common sense. For example, I will forget about a good deal if a seller or buyer can’t meet me outside my local police station. I inform an officer on duty about what’s happening and close the deal in the reception area.

Only then can we drive to my house to collect or deliver the item, if it’s too big to exchange right there and then. This is a habit we should all adopt, if we are going to make regular use of Marketplace. In fact, our SAPS should follow the example of some American cop shops, where they now have a dedicated area for this sort of thing.

Legitimate people with honest intentions will have no problem meeting you at the police station, or letting a cop make a quick record of the exchange. And while we’re talking about this, also be careful of WhatsApp and SMS fraudsters. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, then it almost definitely is.