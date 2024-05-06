A five-year-old boy has been left disfigured after a boerboel ripped a piece of his ear off. Mason Coetzee was with his mom when the incident happened last Sunday while visiting his great-grandmother in Kraaifontein.

His mother Kaylin says doctors told her they couldn’t stitch back the piece of flesh. The distraught mom explains: “On Sunday night, my child was bitten by a dog across the road at my grandmother's in Kraaifontein. “I had requested an e-hailing cab and as it arrived it parked in front of the house with the dog and the gate was open.

Big breed: Brown Boerboel. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) “The owner called the dog and pressed the button for the gate to close but it was too late. “His dog came running to my son, and I was shouting, the owner was just standing there, even when I screamed he didn’t do anything. The dog eventually let go of my son.” She says the e-hailing driver rushed them to hospital.

Kaylin adds: “When we arrived at the hospital, the doctor told us the piece of the ear couldn’t be stitched back. “This worries me because my child is now disfigured and might be bullied at school. He isn’t even in Grade 1 yet and this happened. “The doctor gave me the J88 form and I took it to the police who told me that there’s nothing that will be done to the owner.

“I just want the police to remove that dog and hold the owner accountable because he left his gate open for more than 10 minutes after moving his car in.” “The police also advised that I speak to the owner about my son’s ear and how he will pay the medical funds, but I was there on Tuesday afternoon to apologise about how I screamed and swore at the owner but no one was there. “I left my contact details with them and now I am waiting for them [to contact me].