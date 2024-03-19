An alleged drug dealer accused of fleeing his homeland in the UK to avoid prosecution and arrested hiding out in Constantia has offered to pay R200 000 for bail. This was revealed at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last Friday when Callum Gower returned for his bail hearing.

Gower and his mother Caroline Sevier, 51, were busted by the Hawks and Interpol for allegedly fleeing their home in Sussex, while facing a string of drug charges. According to a statement by the Chief Crown Prosecutor, the information compiled in the extradition application dates back to June 2020 when a warrant of arrest was first issued for Gower. Gower and his mother are accused of running drug dens in Hastings and face a range of charges dating back to 2014. During raids at his home, cops confiscated £23 075 (R555 310) in cash and drugs valued at nearly £400 000 (R10 million).

The court documents state that in March 2014, Sevier was stopped by police while driving her blue Vauxhall Astra and cops seized a set of keys in her possession. When they arrived at the house, they discovered a massive stash of hidden drugs including dagga, MDMA and cocaine. Their bail applications have since been opposed by the State, who have outlined that Gower is a flight risk.

In his application submitted by Advocate Bruce Hendricks, Gower claimed he is not a flight risk and says UK authorities had a weak case. The application reads: “There is no direct evidence linking me to the illegal substances found and the Crown relies on circumstantial evidence. Specifically in respect of the ‘cocaine’ found at the one premise. “I am not connected to those drugs or that property. My fingerprints are only alleged to be found on one empty freezer bag.”