A 26s gang member who was accused of raping a 17-year-old meisie from Ravensmead has been set free after the State withdrew all the charges against him, despite DNA reports and video footage. Rafiq du Pont, 43, says his life has been destroyed after having consensual sex with the teen girl.

The dad from Mitchells Plain claims he did not know she was a minor. In September 2022, Ravensmead residents gathered at Bellville Magistrate’s Court where they threatened to kill him if he were released on bail. Clear: Charges were withdrawn at Parow Regional Court. Picture: Cindy Waxa At the time the investigating officer, Constable Chante Klein, told the court that Du Pont evaded arrest and was found hiding under a car at the home of his mother-in-law in Mitchells Plain.

She said according to the girl’s statement, she was at a party on 30 April where she had drinks. She was allegedly offered a drink by Du Pont but after falling ill she decided to walk home. The meisie said he approached her in his vehicle and offered to give her a lift home and she agreed, but passed out and only woke up the next day at a lodge in Bellville. The meisie said she was kaal and had vaginal injuries so she went home and told her mother what had happened.

Together they went to the police station where a rape case was opened and a J88 confirmed she suffered vaginal tears. Du Pont’s lawyer, Sameer Sayeed, said due to a knee injury caused by a botched hijacking, his client was not able to rape or kidnap anyone. However, Du Pont’s bail was denied.

After nearly two years in the mang, he appeared at Parow Regional Court earlier this year where he was told that all the charges were being withdrawn. Sayeed says DNA reports showed the presence of two other people besides Du Pont from the swabs taken from the girl. The lawyer explains: “The State withdrew on the basis that there was no prospects of proving the elements of rape beyond a reasonable doubt. The complainant was intoxicated which is indicated in her statement.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Du Pont insists he never raped the girl. He says: “When I arrived at the party they were all gesuip. I never knew she was 17 and they all presented themselves as ou meire. “She asked me to meet her up the road away from the party because everyone knew I was married and it would cause a skandaal if they saw us leaving together.