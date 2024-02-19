The brother of a teen who was shot for making videos of an extortion deal has now also been killed. Siseko Mkhize, 17, was killed in Siyahlala informal settlement on 4 February around 7pm.

He was reportedly taking a video of extortionists at a spaza shop in Colorado Street on his cellphone, but the suspects saw him. They chased him to his home, where they shot him several times with a rifle. A leaked report claimed that the killers demanded his cellphone, but grabbed the wrong phone.

The wounded boy was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. Siseko’s phone with the video evidence has since been confiscated by the police. Sadly, ten days after his murder, his brother, Simphiwe Prince Mkhize, has now also been gunned down.

Last Wednesday evening, as family and community members concluded a prayer service for Siseko, unknown assailants opened fire on them, killing Simphiwe. Siseko’s body was due to be transported to the Eastern Cape last Thursday. A resident reveals the family has since fled in fear, saying: “Earlier that day, a car with four occupants warned the family to leave the area. “At the time they were busy with the arrangements for Siseko’s funeral. He was to be buried on Saturday.

“When the prayer service was over, unknown people started shooting at the people there and Simphiwe was killed. “This has sent fear to the rest of their family and they have decided to move from the area because they don’t know what the killers want.” MURDERED: Siseko Mkhize, 17, was killed in Siyahlala informal settlement after he filmed a spaza shakedown. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “Nyanga police are investigating a murder case and two counts of attempted murder cases following a shooting incident on Wednesday evening in Colorado Road, Brown’s Farm where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded and two others wounded.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The adult male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other two victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”