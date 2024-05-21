Another security officer has been killed while escorting City staff into a gang-ridden areas. The guard, 26, was with his partner on Friday when they came under attack in the Vlei, in Belgravia, Athlone.

They were at a shop when they were confronted by alleged skollies. The victim’s partner was unharmed while his service pistol was stolen. According to Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Dr Zahid Badroodien says the fatal shooting happened at 10am in Canal Road.

“The exact details of the attack are still being established. However, it would appear that the two security escorts were guarding the sewer pump station whilst an electrical contractor linked to the Water and Sanitation Directorate was undertaking work at the facility. “The two security guards, in plain clothes, went to the tuckshop across the small foot bridge where alleged gang members had confronted them. At this time the security guards were shot at. “They returned fire and unfortunately one escort suffered fatal injuries. One of the security guards managed to get away without injuries.”

Badroodien says the area has been plagued by ongoing gang violence between the Americans and Fancy Boys. “Without speculating it may be that these security escorts were caught between gang-related activities who mistook these security guards for gang members from a rival gang.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Athlone detectives registered a murder and attempted murder case.

“The motive is robbery.” No arrests have been made. This is the second attack on City staff escorts recently. On 25 April, two guards were gunned down in Philippi East. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offered a reward of R100 000 for any information which may lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.