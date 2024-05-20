Loved ones gathered at Haakgat Beach in Melkbosstrand on Sunday as the body of missing Pierre Lotter washed up. The 24-year-old from Kathu in the Northern Cape was reported missing last Tuesday after he and his uncle went fishing in the Bloubergstrand area, on Kids Rock. along with their three Dachshunds dogs.

Concerned family members alerted the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay after they had not heard from the men since 6:30 pm. At the time, Hein Köhne, NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander, said two men may have tried to swim across the channel. “We believe that they had reached the rock at low tide, but during the incoming high tide, which peaked at 8:30pm, we suspect that somewhere between 6:30pm and 7:30pm they may have tried to swim across the channel,” Köhne said.

Washed up: Body at Haakgat Beach on Sunday. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Hours later, the body of Lotter’s 47-year-old uncle washed up near the Blue Peter Hotel. Yesterday, Lotter’s girlfriend looked on as authorities cordoned off the beach around his lifeless body. She declined to comment.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon who was apparently appointed as a spokesperson for the family, said: “We are not releasing any information at this stage.” One of the missing Dachshunds dogs were also believed to have washed up but were removed from the scene. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Melkbosstrand police registered an inquest for further investigation.