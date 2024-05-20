Murder accused Corrine Jackson secretly got married as her murder trial continues to drag on. On Friday the Mitchell’s Plain Regional Court heard transcripts of the matter are needed for her newly appointed lawyer.

The case has been on the court roll for seven years, with Jackson, who is out on bail, pleading not guilty to charges of murder and assault. The State is set to prove Jackson attempted to behead her victim, her estranged girlfriend, Nadine Estherhuizen and allegedly stabbed her over 20 times at a residence in Colorado Park, Mitchell’s Plain in September 2017. Jackson claimed she acted in self-defence.

Victim: Nadine Esterhuizen was killed in 2017. Picture: supplied It has also come to light that Jackson secretly married her fiancé, Erin van den Berg, in September 2022, and lives in Bo Kaap. In 2021, she took to social media boasting about her new fiancé and called her “brave”. It has now been revealed that Jackson and Erin tied the knot nearly two years ago, during a larney reception at a wine farm.

In May, private attorney Asghar Mia came on record as Jackson’s new attorney. Previously the State called for no further postponements and delays during the trial. Jackson is also facing a charge of contravening a protection order relating to an incident which allegedly took place at Strandfontein Pavilion prior to the murder.