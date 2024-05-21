A Mitchell’s Plain man who allegedly preyed on young girls on social media, where he asked them to send him nude photos of themselves has been denied bail. Shannon Manuel, 32, was arrested in January and charged with possession of child pornography, distribution and grooming of a minor.

He appeared in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates Court on Monday where bail judgement was handed down. The State is set to prove that Manuel chatted up young meisies, and exchanged nude photographs with them. Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Manuel’s bail had been denied.

NPA: Eric Ntabazalila confirmed bail denied. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Siya Monakali of IIitha Labantu, an organisation which advocates for the rights of women and children, said they condemned anyone who engages in acts of child porn. “We appeal to our justice system to impose harsh sentences on these perpetrators,” he said. “We must play our part to ensure that children are aware of the dangers that lurk online where perpetrators often pretend to be children to gain access to them.”

Court watcher Linda Jones of the Mitchell’s Plain Residents Association (MURA) said they were happy with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for changing the schedule five offence to a schedule six offence, as it would mean a harsher sentence if found guilty. Schedule six cases include serious and violent crime such as rape, murder and robbery. Jones said the Magistrate was very stern and stated that even babies were in danger of Manuel.