By Lwanda Mene A skelm was shot by cops after a hijacking incident in Mitchells Plain.

The victim was hijacked as he was leaving for work at around 5.30am in Catalina Street, Rocklands. Three armed men approached the father of two and pointed a gun at him before fleeing in his silver VW Polo. But their luck ran out and they were caught just 30 minutes later, thanks to the vehicle’s tracking device. The victim says his wife immediately tracked their car and kept sending its location to cops who were hot on the heels of the robbers. In their haste to get away, the skelms crashed the car into another vehicle in Westridge.

WRITE-OFF: VW Polo crashed. Picture: Supplied Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Mitchells Plain police registered cases of carjacking, attempted murder, possession of stolen property, possession of imitation firearms and reckless and negligent driving. He says a high-speed chase ensued in Westridge and the suspects fired several shots at cops. Van Wyk says: “In Bendonne Street, Westridge, the driver lost control and whilst getting out of the vehicle, they pointed their firearms at the police members.

“The members retaliated and wounded one of the suspects in the right side of his chest, whereafter he and his accomplice were arrested. The other suspect escaped arrest and is still at large. The suspects will appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once charged.” The victim says his car is a write-off: “The wheel arm had been bent, the airbags popped out. “We were informed that one of the suspects, the driver, managed to escape, another man was shot in the hand and stomach and is in hospital under police guard, while the third is in custody.”