Five people including two teenagers were killed and four others injured during a shooting in the Muizenberg precinct. The neighbouring Steenberg CPF has now issued an alert fearing a spillover of the violence.

“In response to the recent surge in shootings and tragic loss of life within our precinct and neighbouring precincts, the Steenberg Community Police Forum is issuing a call for heightened vigilance and community cooperation. “The escalating violence has deeply impacted our neighbourhoods, and it is imperative that we stand together to address this urgent issue. It is incumbent upon each and every individual to report anything suspicious and come forward with any information that could assist in bringing those responsible to justice,” the CPF said. The shootings started with the execution of three people in Hillview on Saturday morning.

On the case: Malcolm Pojie. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says: “Provincial detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of three people, two males aged 15 and 18 and a 25-year-old woman, whose bodies were found in the early hours of Saturday in Drakensberg Road, Hillview, Muizenberg. “Muizenberg SAPS members were dispersed to the scene at about 5.45am after being alerted by community members. The members discovered the three bodies who had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds to their heads. They were declared dead by medical personnel who attended to the scene. Three counts of murder have been opened for further investigation.” Pojie says more incidents followed that afternoon.

“Police are probing the circumstances surrounding two separate drive-by shooting incidents which occurred in Woodpecker Road and on the corner St Patrick and St William Streets respectively. Both scenes are located within Seawinds, Muizenberg. “Preliminary information with regards to the Woodpecker scene suggests that unknown gunmen opened fire and killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded another man who was transported to hospital privately. Murder and attempted murders cases will be investigated. “With regards to the St Patrick scene, preliminary information suggests that gunmen opened fire on a group and wounded three men The three were also transported to hospital, privately. Three counts of attempted murder will be opened for further investigation. The motive is believed to be gang-related, but still needs to be confirmed.”

Pojie says at 11pm on Saturday night, a 47-year-old man was killed at his home. It is alleged that unknown suspects knocked on the man’s door and upon opening, he was shot multiple times in the back. He died at the scene. “No arrests have been made yet and the motive forms part of ongoing investigation,” adds Pojie.