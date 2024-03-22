Police have launched a manhunt for a dangerous prisoner who managed to escape from Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Antonio de Bruyn was appearing in court for a murder case on Wednesday morning.

The building had to be evacuated during a search for the accused. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie says: “We can confirm that Steenberg SAPS has launched a manhunt for the suspect depicted in the photo who escaped from lawful custody, at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 20 March. “The suspect is regarded as a dangerous fugitive who stands accused of murder, we hence are advising members of the public not to confront him but to immediately alert authorities should his whereabouts be known.

“Detectives are following all leads to ensure that the suspect is rearrested.” Steenberg Community policing forum (CPF) Gavin Walbrugh warned residents in the Steenberg and Lavender Hill areas not to approach the prisoner. “What we know about this case is that the man escaped from the court cells, he is an awaiting trial prisoner. We have the police and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) searching for him.

“He escaped from the court cells, we are not sure of the circumstances of the escape. He is from Lavender Hill, but the case he was in court for was from Muizenberg. We ask the community to contact the police if they see him, not approach but to rather than advise SAPS.” In October last year, six awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Pojie said their investigation suggested that the detainees overpowered one of the police officials and disarmed him.