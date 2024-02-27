A brazen taxi driver who gunpointed a motorist saw his gat when the driver turned out to be an off-duty cop. Police says the taxi driver had been blocking a road and pointed a gun at the officer when he hooted at him to move.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon as the officer, attached to the Maitland Flying Squad, was on his way home from work. Van Wyk says: “The unwavering commitment by an off-duty SAPS member attached to Maitland Flying Squad led to the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect on charges of pointing of a firearm and possession of an unlicensed firearm. “According to reports on Sunday at about 18.50, the member was dressed in full uniform on his way home after he completed his day shift.

“He was driving his private vehicle when he came across a Toyota Quantum taxi blocking Chimes Street in Steenberg. “When he hooted and indicated to the driver to move to the side of the road, the driver pointed him with a firearm.” Van Wyk says the cop immediately placed himself back on duty and approached the driver, adding: Steenberg SAPS members who were in the vicinity assisted the member in apprehending the suspect.