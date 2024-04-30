Cops are investigating following the murder of four people in Nyanga on Sunday night. A fifth victim who was injured was transported to hospital.

The local Community Policing Forum says the incident occurred at Lloyd informal settlement. “The murder shocked us because we don’t usually hear of mass shootings in Lloyd. We usually visit there when there is a fire incident. “We don’t know what the motive for the attack was but we suspect that it is extortion related. We ask the community members to remain calm and work with the police in solving this case.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says cops were summoned to the crime scene in Govan Mbeki Road at around 9:40pm on Sunday where the bodies of three men and one female in their twenties were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a shack. A fifth victim was admitted to hospital, also with a gunshot wound. “The motive for the attack on the victims is yet to be determined and the suspects are still being sought by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was outraged that yet another mass murder occurred.

“The violence and murders that have been happening over the last while has to stop. As the Western Cape Government, we are continuing to support and strengthen SAPS’ hand in the fight against crime in the Nyanga area with the deployment of our LEAP officers. SAPS’ intelligence has to be sharper so that these types of incidents can be prevented.” Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]