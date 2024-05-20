A children’s rights expert says there’s no hope of finding Joshlin Smith as she’s been missing for too long. It’s been three months since the six-year old disappeared from her Saldanha Bay home.

Joshlin went missing on February 19 while in the care of her mom’s berk, prompting a search via land, air and sea, but to no avail. To date, four people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance. Accused: Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, Kelly Smith and Lourentia Lombaard. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers They are her mother Kelly Smith, Jacquen Appolis (Smith's boyfriend), and the couple’s two friends, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard.

The group faces charges of trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping. The group remains in custody after abandoning their bail. Dr Shaheda Omar of the Teddy Bear Clinic said it is highly unlikely that Joshlin will be found, owing to how long she's been missing, reports IOL.

Omar said with human trafficking, there are numerous changes of hands, and if the child is not found within the first 24 hours, the situation looks bleak. Van clinic Dr Shaheda Omar. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/Afican News Agency(ANA) Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, she added that police were informed "very late" about Joshlin's disappearance. Kelly only reported the child missing the following day.

"The reality is that there is no hope for this child. I hate to break it to everyone, but unfortunately finding this child is very unlikely. “Even if she is alive, it is very unlikely. It is a very sad day for South Africa and for children in SA and many families," Omar told Newzroom Afrika. Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, said SAPS has followed up on every lead and reached a dead-end.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has written to national police commissioner, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, requesting that Joshlin’s case be handed over to the Cold Case Unit. The party said the unit houses some of the most skilled police professionals in the country. “They are expertly trained at following up a case like Joshlin’s disappearance, which has gone cold because of interference by political vultures,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.