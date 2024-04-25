US tourists who were attacked in Nyanga are taking Google to court. US citizens Jason and Katharine Zoladz are suing the company for their navigation system which directed them to dangerous places.

The couple who is from Los Angeles used Google Maps to navigate from their Airbnb to Cape Town International Airport in October last year but came under attack in Nyanga. They stopped at a red light and a man smashed the driver’s side window with a brick, hitting Jason in the face. They were then robbed of their possessions, but managed to drive out of Nyanga.

Another US tourist Walter Fischel, 55, indicated that he too will sue Google after he was shot in the mouth in Nyanga. After landing in Cape Town, the Connecticut man hired a car and punched in his destination, Simon’s Town, in Google Maps. The navigation system directed him to go through Nyanga, one of the most dangerous townships in the country.

Fischel was approached by assailants near the taxi rank, shot in the face and robbed. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said no one was arrested. Fischel told Independent Media: “I am filing a suit and it will be soon. I am still physically and mentally exhausted (after the incident).”