A teenage boy who had just celebrated his matric ball survived two bullet wounds to the head. Breyton Langley, 19, was standing with his friends at the Ash Court flats along Uitsig Avenue on Sunday morning at about 11am when the suspect who was wearing a suit and tie shot him twice.

He was rushed to hospital where he is currently recovering. His devastated aunt, Janette Smith, says she was in church when the incident happened. She explains: “The suspect wore a suit and a tie like he was going to church, he shot Breyton twice in the head, once in the forehead and on the side of his head.

“When we were in church we heard the news that he had been shot. “We are still shocked because my sister has already lost a child, Breyton’s brother was killed 10 years ago. My sister is in a state, she doesn’t even want to come home.” Janette says the teen went to his matric farewell the previous night.

Shocked: Aunt Janette Smith. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete She adds: “He attended his matric ball on Saturday, we were all enjoying the day with him. “On Sunday morning, they were still celebrating and we left them and went to church. “His mother came as we were busy with the service, she fell into the church, we thought she had been shot.

“The pastor calmed us down, and when my sister was a bit OK, she said it was Breyton who shot. She fainted after that. “We were shocked, he was lying under the stairs, and blood was everywhere. God saved his life, we were all praying for him. We thought we were going to lose him. “He is recovering well in hospital, he can breathe on his own. He had been on machines. He is responsive.”

The aunt believes the motive behind the attack is jealousy. She says: “There are gangsters in these flats. “They don’t stay here, they live somewhere else. I believe that Breyton was shot because of jealousy, they shot him for nothing, maybe because he is a school boy, he is in matric in Ravensmead High School.

“People know who the shooter is, the police are looking for him.” Mense have been visiting the family to pay their condolences, mistakenly thinking the teen had been killed. Janett says: “Everyone thought he was dead, so they came to express their sympathy.”